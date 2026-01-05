Nuno Bettencourt teases upcoming seventh Extreme album

Gary Cherone and Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme perform in concert at ACL Live on February 19, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Rick Kern/Getty Images)

2026 is looking to be an extremely busy year for Extreme.

Guitarist Nuno Bettencourt has shared a photo from the recording studio suggesting that the "More Than Words" outfit has begun work on their upcoming seventh studio album.

"DAY 1," Bettencourt captions the photo, which features him sitting with his feet on a recording console.

Extreme's most recent album is 2023's Six. We'll see if the next record is called Seven.

Bettencourt, meanwhile, is coming off an eventful 2025 which included performing at the Back to the Beginning concert and alongside Yungblud and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry at the MTV Video Music Awards in tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne.

