Nuno Bettencourt announces launch of own guitar company, Nuno Guitars

Nuno Bettencourt performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV)

Nuno Bettencourt has announced the launch of his own guitar company, Nuno Guitars.

"What I'm most excited about as the founder and CEO of my new company is communicating directly with players and fans who will get to play the exact guitars that I play on stage and in the studio," the Extreme shredder says. "Together we're forming a new community where I can personally engage with you about a mutual passion… OUR guitars."

Bettencourt adds, "Once you own a Nuno guitar, you are forever a part of my family. LET'S RIDE!"

Preorders for the first Nuno Guitars models, dubbed the Dark Horse and the White Stallion, are coming soon. For more info, visit NunoGuitars.com.

Bettencourt recently performed with Yungblud and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry at the MTV Video Music Awards in September as part of a tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne.

Extreme's most recent album is 2023's Six.

