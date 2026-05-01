Nothing More's Jonny Hawkins teases 'heavy' new album

Jonny Hawkins of Nothing More performs at History on February 24, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. (Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

Nothing More has begun work on a new album.

Frontman Jonny Hawkins has shared an Instagram video of the band in the studio, adding in the caption, "New album gunna be heavy."

You can hear recordings of guitar riffs in the background, if you'd like to determine the level of heaviness yourself.

Nothing More's most recent album is 2024's CARNAL, which spawned the singles "ANGEL SONG," "IF IT DOESN'T HURT," "FREEFALL" and "HOUSE ON SAND," all of which hit #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Perhaps Nothing More will have new music ready in time for their next live date at the 2026 Louder than Life festival in September.

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