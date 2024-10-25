Nothing More announces 10th anniversary reissue of self-titled album

By Josh Johnson

Nothing More has announced a 10th anniversary reissue of their 2014 self-titled album.

The expanded set is due out Nov. 22 and includes bonus remixes, acoustic and piano versions and live recordings.

Nothing More the album proved to be Nothing More the band's breakout record, spawning singles "This is the Time (Ballast)," "Mr. MTV," "Jenny" and "Here's to the Heartache."

Along with the reissue news, Nothing More has released a new remix of their current single, "Angel Song," which features Disturbed frontman David Draiman. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

The original "Angel Song" appears on Nothing More's new album, CARNAL, which dropped in June.

