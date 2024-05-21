Nothing More announces US tour behind ﻿'CARNAL'﻿ album

Nothing More has announced a U.S. tour supporting their forthcoming album, CARNAL.

The headlining outing kicks off August 31 in Columbia, Missouri, and wraps up September 24 in Cleveland. The bill also includes From Ashes to New, Set It Off and Post Profit on select dates.

"If the tour we just finished [with Wage War] is any indication of what's to come, this is going to be the best Nothing More tour yet," says frontman Jonny Hawkins. "The CARNAL tour will be a chain reaction of energetic release across the U.S."

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. Presales begin Tuesday at noon ET.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit NothingMore.net.

CARNAL drops June 28. It includes the lead single "IF IT DOESN'T HURT" and the David Draiman collaboration "ANGEL SONG."

You can also catch Nothing More live playing shows with Godsmack over the summer and fall.

