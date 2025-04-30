Nothing More notches one more #1 'Billboard' hit with 'HOUSE OF SAND'

Nothing More has reached the top of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart once more.

The band's latest leader is the single "HOUSE OF SAND," which features Eric Vanlerberghe of I Prevail. It's Nothing More's fourth #1 hit on Mainstream Rock Airplay, following "IF IT DOESN'T HURT," the David Draiman collaboration "ANGEL SONG" and "Go to War."

"HOUSE OF SAND," "IF IT DOESN'T HURT" and "ANGEL SONG" all appear on Nothing More's latest album, 2024's CARNAL.

"In hockey, 3 goals in a game is a hat trick, so how about in rock-n-roll we call it an a** kick!?!?" says frontman Jonny Hawkins. "Today we are announcing a total a** kicking…three #1s in a row at radio!"

Nothing More will return to the road in support of CARNAL in May. A deluxe edition of the album dropped in March.

