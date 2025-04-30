Nothing More notches one more #1 'Billboard' hit with 'HOUSE OF SAND'

Better Noise Music
By Josh Johnson

Nothing More has reached the top of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart once more.

The band's latest leader is the single "HOUSE OF SAND," which features Eric Vanlerberghe of I Prevail. It's Nothing More's fourth #1 hit on Mainstream Rock Airplay, following "IF IT DOESN'T HURT," the David Draiman collaboration "ANGEL SONG" and "Go to War."

"HOUSE OF SAND," "IF IT DOESN'T HURT" and "ANGEL SONG" all appear on Nothing More's latest album, 2024's CARNAL.

"In hockey, 3 goals in a game is a hat trick, so how about in rock-n-roll we call it an a** kick!?!?" says frontman Jonny Hawkins. "Today we are announcing a total a** kicking…three #1s in a row at radio!"

Nothing More will return to the road in support of CARNAL in May. A deluxe edition of the album dropped in March.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!