Nothing More notches second #1 single on '﻿Billboard﻿'s' Mainstream Rock Airplay

Better Noise Music

By Josh Johnson

Nothing More has scored one more Billboard #1 hit.

The band's song "IF IT DOESN'T HURT," the lead single off their upcoming CARNAL album, has reached the top spot on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. It's the second Nothing More tune to achieve that feat, following "Go to War" in 2017.

CARNAL, the follow-up to 2022's Spirits, drops June 28.

Nothing More will launch a U.S. headlining tour in August. They'll also be playing shows with Godsmack throughout the summer and fall.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!