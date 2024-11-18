Nothing More earns one more #1 ﻿'Billboard' single with 'Angel Song'

By Josh Johnson

Nothing More's "Angel Song" has ascended to #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay.

The track, which features Disturbed's David Draiman, gives Nothing More their third leader on Mainstream Rock Airplay and their second of 2024, following "If It Doesn't Hurt." Both "Angel Song" and "If It Doesn't Hurt" appear on Nothing More's new album, Carnal, which dropped in June.

Draiman, meanwhile, earns his second #1 as a featured artist, following his collaboration with Nita Strauss, "Dead Inside."

Having shared the studio with Draiman, Nothing More will reunite with him on the road when they open for Disturbed's 2025 tour beginning in March. The outing celebrates the upcoming 25th anniversary of Disturbed's 2000 debut album, The Sickness.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

