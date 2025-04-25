Nothing is fine: Papa Roach's '﻿Infest'﻿ turns 25

Papa Roach has been losing their sight, losing their mind for a quarter of a century.

The band's breakout 2000 album, Infest, was released on April 25, 2000 -- 25 years ago Friday. The RIAA-certified quadruple-Platinum record is the best-selling of Papa Roach's career, and includes their signature hit, "Last Resort."

With its catchy, heavy guitar riff and frontman Jacoby Shaddix's rapping vocals about suicidal ideation, "Last Resort" became one of the defining songs of the 2000s nu metal era alongside hits including Disturbed's "Down with the Sickness" and Linkin Park's "In the End." "Last Resort" the single is certified six-times Platinum.

Over the years, "Last Resort" has become frequent meme fodder, including by Papa Roach themselves. Beyond that, the band's continued to use "Last Resort" to raise awareness for suicide prevention, a cause that they've become heavily invested in. In 2020, Shaddix said that "Last Resort" was the best song he's ever written.

Infest also spawned the singles "Broken Home" and "Between Angels and Insects."

Papa Roach is celebrating the Infest 25th anniversary on their Rise of the Roach tour alongside Rise Against, which picks up again in September.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

