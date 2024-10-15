Not so "Cold": Crossfade reuniting for 2025 festivals

By Josh Johnson

Things are warming up again in the world of Crossfade.

The "Cold" rockers are reuniting to play the 2025 Sonic Temple and Inkcarceration festivals, marking their first live performances in 13 years.

Sonic Temple takes place May 8-11 in Columbus, Ohio. Inkcarceration will be held July 18-20 in Mansfield, Ohio.

Crossfade broke out with their 2004 Platinum-certified self-titled debut album, which spawned the singles "Cold," "So Far Away" and "Colors." They released two more albums, 2006's Falling Away and 2011's We All Bleed, before going on hiatus.

