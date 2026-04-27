Nonpoint premieres new 'Is It' single off upcoming album, ﻿'The Last Word'

Nonpoint has premiered a new single called "Is It," the first preview of the band's upcoming album, The Last Word.

"Is It" is streaming exclusively on YouTube alongside a lyric video, which offers "a unique visual experience that complements the song's message and listening experience while giving fans an early, immersive look into the creative world of The Last Word," according to the video description.

The Last Word is due out in late summer.

The most recent Nonpoint album is 2018's X. They put out new EPs in 2021 and 2023, and a single called "Underdog" in 2024.

Nonpoint is currently on a U.S. tour that stretches into mid-May.

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