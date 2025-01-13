Nonpoint drummer taken to the hospital during show due to 'dangerously high' heart rate

Nonpoint's show in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday was cut short while drummer Robb Rivera was taken to the hospital.

In an Instagram post, the band shares that, "Robb had a sudden shift in his heart rate that was dangerously high."

"The paramedics were not able to get it down in time so they took him to the hospital," the post continues.

Nonpoint adds that Rivera's heart rate is now "stable" and doctors are "running tests."

"We'll keep you all posted on his progress as news comes in," the post concludes. "Send them healing vibes our way so we can get our brother back on that drum throne."

Rivera has played in Nonpoint since 1997 and is the band's lone remaining founding member alongside frontman Elias Soriano.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.