Nonpoint details upcoming ﻿'The Last Word'﻿ album + releases 'Is It' video

Nonpoint has announced the details of the band's upcoming album, The Last Word.

The 11th studio effort from the "Bullet with a Name" rockers is due out Sept. 18. It marks the first full-length Nonpoint release since 2018's X.

Along with the album news, Nonpoint has premiered the video for the lead single off The Last Word, "Is It," which first dropped in April.

You can watch the video streaming now on YouTube.

Nonpoint will launch a U.S. tour July 23 in Menahga, Minnesota.

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