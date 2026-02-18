Nonpoint announces spring tour dates

Elias Soriano of Nonpoint performs at PNC Music Pavilion on July 23, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Nonpoint has announced a U.S. tour for the spring.

The headlining run begins April 25 in Tampa, Florida, and will wrap up May 14 in Chicago. The bill will also include "Halo" rockers SOiL and Sumo Cyco.

Tickets go on sale Friday. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Nonpoint.com.

Nonpoint has also been working on new music to follow their 2024 single, "Underdog." The band put out an EP, Heartless, in 2023, and their most recent album is 2018's X.

