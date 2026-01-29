NOFX releases new song, 'Minnesota Nazis'

NOFX has released a new song called "Minnesota Nazis."

The track is an updated version of a 2022 NOFX song called "Huntington Beach Nazis," and includes new lyrics referencing the killing of Renee Good by a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis.

"This song isn't gonna stop the absolute madness.... but you do what you can to make this world a better place," says frontman Fat Mike. "Let's look out for each other the best we can. Love [is greater than] Hate..... even though it doesn't seem like it right now."

NOFX released their last album, Double Album, in 2022. They concluded a farewell tour in 2024.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

