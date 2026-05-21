NOFX announces soundtrack to '40 Years...' documentary

Fat Mike of NOFX performs at Riot Fest 2024 at Douglass Park on September 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

NOFX has announced the accompanying soundtrack to the band's career-spanning documentary, 40 Years of F*****' Up.

The album will be released on Aug. 28. It includes an original score composed by frontman Fat Mike, along with 15 songs from throughout NOFX's career, such as a live recording of the track "Linoleum."

You'll also find two new songs, "40 Years of F*****' Up" and "We Did It Our Way," the former of which is out now.

The 40 Years... documentary premiered in March at the South by Southwest festival and will be screening throughout North America throughout the year.

NOFX wrapped up a farewell tour in 2024.

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