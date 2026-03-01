Noel Gallagher, Ozzy Osbourne honored at 2026 BRITs; Sam Fender, Wolf Alice among winners

Noel Gallagher on stage accepting the songwriter of the year award during The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England. (JMEnternational/Getty Images)

Noel Gallagher and Ozzy Osbourne were honored Saturday at the 2026 BRIT Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys.

The Oasis guitarist received the songwriter of the year award despite not having not released a new song in the past year, though it's hard to deny the impact of his and his brother Liam Gallagher's reunion tour in 2025.

In accepting the prize, Noel thanked his aforementioned brother as well as the rest of Oasis for bringing "those songs to life."

The late Prince of Darkness, meanwhile, was posthumously honored with the BRIT lifetime achievement award. The ceremony also featured a performance of the song "No More Tears" featuring Ozzy band members including Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, guitarist Zakk Wylde, keyboardist Adam Wakeman and drummer Tommy Clufetos. The rendition was fronted by English pop star Robbie Williams.

The night's winners included Sam Fender for alternative/rock act and song of the year for his collaboration with Olivia Dean, "Rein Me In," Wolf Alice for group of the year, Lola Young for breakthrough artist and Geese for international group.

Wolf Alice also performed, as did sombr, who was seemingly accosted by a stage-rushing fan during his set. However, a rep for sombr confirms to Variety that the incident was staged and was intentionally part of the production.

