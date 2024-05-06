Nita Strauss & bandmate Josh Villalta get married

The NAMM Show Daniel Knighton/Getty Images (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Nita Strauss and her longtime partner and bandmate Josh Villalta are now married.

The hard-rocking couple tied the knot on Saturday, May 4. Speaking with People, Strauss describes the ceremony as "our dark, romantic, heavy metal dream wedding."

Alice Cooper and Demi Lovato, who've both played with Strauss in their live bands, were among the attendees, as was Disturbed's David Draiman.

According to People, Strauss and Villalta's first dance was soundtracked by Extreme's "More than Words." Strauss also performed during the festivities, shredding a guitar while rocking her wedding dress.

Villalta, who plays drums in Strauss' live band, proposed to her onstage in July during a concert celebrating the release of her solo album, The Call of the Void.

"Josh has said many times over the last nine years, 'We've been together so long, we're already married,'" Strauss tells People. "And I've been the one saying, 'No, we have to do the thing!' So now we've truly done the thing, we've made it official, tied the knot, as long as we both shall live."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!