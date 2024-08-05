Nita Strauss taking part in Women's Rock Camp

Alice Cooper Concert In Barcelona Xavi Torrent/Redferns (Xavi Torrent/Redferns)

By Jill Lances

Nita Strauss is taking part in the upcoming Women's Rock Camp, taking place Dec. 5 to Dec. 8 in Los Angeles.

Along with the Alice Cooper guitarist and solo artist, the camp will feature Heart's Nancy Wilson, Lita Ford and drummer Sheila E. 

Unlike the usual Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camps, Women's Rock Camp is open only to female instrumentalists and vocalists. Participants will get a chance to take part in master classes with all the rock star counselors, plus attend band rehearsals, jam sessions, Q&A sessions and more, culminating in a live performance at The Viper Room on the Sunset Strip.

For more info, visit RockCamp.com.

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale previously participated in the Women's Rock Camp in 2023.

