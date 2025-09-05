Nita Strauss marks 10-year sobriety anniversary

Rocklahoma 2025 Nita Strauss performs during Rocklahoma at Rockin' Red Dirt Ranch on August 29, 2025 in Pryor, Oklahoma. (Gary Miller/Getty Images) (Gary Miller/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Nita Strauss is officially 10 years sober.

The Alice Cooper guitarist and solo artist commemorated the milestone in an Instagram post Friday that she headlined, "Made it."

"I remember my first few weeks of sobriety with this vague idea of 'I'll see if I can do 10 years,'" Strauss writes. "At the time, that number was PREPOSTEROUS. Might as well be a million billion years!! I thought I'd just bide my time, wait until things calmed down in my life and then everything could go back to normal."

She continues, "I had no concept of all the gifts sobriety would bring into my life and how much better the new normal would be!"

Strauss shares that "sobriety still does not come 'easily' to me," adding, "It's something that you work at quietly every day, on some days that it never crosses your mind and some days harder than others." She also thanks her husband and friends for their support.

"Sobriety can be a solitary road but it's important to know that you don't have to walk it alone when you don't want to!!" Strauss says.

Strauss will be back on the road with Alice Cooper on tour alongside Judas Priest kicking off Sept. 16 in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!