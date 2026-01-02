Nita Strauss expecting new baby: 'Looks like 2026 will be the best year yet'

Nita Strauss performs on stage during Alice Cooper's 23rd Annual Christmas Pudding charity concert at Celebrity Theatre on November 15, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Nita Strauss is expecting her first child with her husband, Josh Villalta.

"Looks like 2026 will be the best year yet," the Alice Cooper guitarist writes in an Instagram post. "We've waited so long for this miracle and now the time is finally here! He will come into this world surrounded by so much love!"

"So excited to meet our little man this summer," she adds.

The post also includes pictures of Strauss and Villalta holding a sonogram photo.

Strauss and Villalta got married in 2024. Villalta, who plays in Strauss' solo band, proposed in 2023 onstage during a concert celebrating the release of her album The Call of the Void.

