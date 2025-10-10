Nine Inch Nails soundtrack 'elevated' 'Tron: Ares﻿,' says director

Rev up your Light Cycle and prepare to return to the Grid: Tron: Ares has arrived. With the movie comes a soundtrack created by Nine Inch Nails, marking the first new music from the "Closer" outfit in five years.

While bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have long composed film and TV scores together, earning them Oscars for their work on The Social Network and Soul, the Tron: Ares soundtrack is specifically billed as a Nine Inch Nails project.

"Obviously music is such a big part of the franchise," Tron: Ares director Joachim Rønning tells ABC-owned station WPVI. "Obviously that was at the top of our list, like, 'Who should make the music?'"

The last Tron movie, 2010's Tron: Legacy, featured a soundtrack by Daft Punk.

"When [Nine Inch Nails] signed on it was such a relief, honestly, as a filmmaker," Rønning laughs.

Nine Inch Nails came onboard the film during the shooting process, and Rønning spent time "listening to old Nine Inch Nails and really getting into them and honoring that" while bringing the world of Tron: Ares to life.

"Working with ... Atticus and Trent, Nine Inch Nails, throughout the process, I think they elevated it and they brought so much," Rønning says.

Tron: Ares is in theaters now. It stars Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.