Nine Inch Nails soundtrack 'elevated' 'Tron: Ares﻿,' says director

'Tron: Ares' soundtrack artwork. (Interscope Records)
By Josh Johnson

Rev up your Light Cycle and prepare to return to the Grid: Tron: Ares has arrived. With the movie comes a soundtrack created by Nine Inch Nails, marking the first new music from the "Closer" outfit in five years.

While bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have long composed film and TV scores together, earning them Oscars for their work on The Social Network and Soul, the Tron: Ares soundtrack is specifically billed as a Nine Inch Nails project.

"Obviously music is such a big part of the franchise," Tron: Ares director Joachim Rønning tells ABC-owned station WPVI. "Obviously that was at the top of our list, like, 'Who should make the music?'"

The last Tron movie, 2010's Tron: Legacy, featured a soundtrack by Daft Punk.

"When [Nine Inch Nails] signed on it was such a relief, honestly, as a filmmaker," Rønning laughs.

Nine Inch Nails came onboard the film during the shooting process, and Rønning spent time "listening to old Nine Inch Nails and really getting into them and honoring that" while bringing the world of Tron: Ares to life.

"Working with ... Atticus and Trent, Nine Inch Nails, throughout the process, I think they elevated it and they brought so much," Rønning says.

Tron: Ares is in theaters now. It stars Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!