Nine Inch Nails release 'Tron: Ares' companion album 'Divergence'

Nine Inch Nails have released a companion album to their Tron: Ares soundtrack.

The set, dubbed Tron Ares: Divergence, features 20 tracks, including remixes by Boys Noize, who previously worked with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on their remixed Challengers soundtrack, and Charli xcx collaborator The Dare.

You can listen to Tron Ares: Divergence on digital outlets. It's also available to preorder on vinyl and CD via the Nine Inch Nails web store.

The original Tron: Ares soundtrack was released in 2025 and marked the first new NIN music in five years. It includes the single "As Alive as You Need Me to Be," which won best rock song at the 2026 Grammys.

Nine Inch Nails are currently on the 2026 U.S. leg of their Peel It Back world tour, which continues Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

