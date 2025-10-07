Nine Inch Nails perform at world premiere of ﻿'Tron: Ares'

Nine Inch Nails performed at the world premiere of the Tron: Ares movie, which took place Monday in Los Angeles.

The set included songs from Trent Reznor and company's Tron: Ares soundtrack, including the single "As Alive as You Need Me to Be." While Reznor and bandmate Atticus Ross have long scored films together under their own names, the Tron: Ares soundtrack is specifically billed as a NIN project.

You can watch footage from the performance via the Disney Studios Instagram.

Tron: Ares, which stars Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto, hits theaters on Friday. Its soundtrack is out now.

Nine Inch Nails concluded the 2025 leg of their Peel It Back world tour in September. They recently announced a 2026 leg, kicking off in February.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.