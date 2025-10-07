Nine Inch Nails perform at world premiere of ﻿'Tron: Ares'

'Tron: Ares' soundtrack artwork. (Interscope Records)
By Josh Johnson

Nine Inch Nails performed at the world premiere of the Tron: Ares movie, which took place Monday in Los Angeles.

The set included songs from Trent Reznor and company's Tron: Ares soundtrack, including the single "As Alive as You Need Me to Be." While Reznor and bandmate Atticus Ross have long scored films together under their own names, the Tron: Ares soundtrack is specifically billed as a NIN project.

You can watch footage from the performance via the Disney Studios Instagram.

Tron: Ares, which stars Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto, hits theaters on Friday. Its soundtrack is out now.

Nine Inch Nails concluded the 2025 leg of their Peel It Back world tour in September. They recently announced a 2026 leg, kicking off in February.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!