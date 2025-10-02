Nickelback's Chad Kroeger cast in upcoming comedy series, 'I Kill the Bear'

2024 Festival d'été de Québec Chad Kroeger of Nickelback performs on Day 1 of Festival d'été de Québec on July 04, 2024 in Quebec City, Quebec. (Scott Legato/Getty Images) (Scott Legato/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Chad Kroeger is going from "Rockstar" to TV star.

The Nickelback frontman has been cast in an upcoming comedy series called I Kill the Bear, set to premiere in 2026 on the Canadian streaming service Crave.

I Kill the Bear is created by Jared Keeso, who also created the Canadian series Letterkenny and its hockey-themed spinoff, Shoresy. It follows a "family of bear wranglers for film sets, and why – after 100 years – they've decided to make this film their last," according to a press release.

As far as we can tell, I Kill the Bear is not at all related to a certain Chicago-set, high-stress restaurant dramedy.

Nickelback's most recent album is 2022's Get Rollin'.

