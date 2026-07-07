Nickelback shares new music teaser

Chad Kroeger of Nickelback performs at Marathon Music Works on March 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

Is the 'back coming back?

Nickelback has shared a teaser video seemingly hinting at new music. The clip, posted to the band's Instagram, features a preview of a guitar riff alongside the caption, "This is where you come to get out what you're going through…"

The most recent Nickelback album is 2022's Get Rollin', which spawned the singles "San Quentin" and "Those Days." They put out a new single called "Bones for the Crows" in March.

Nickelback also made headlines this year when they teamed up with rapper Megan Thee Stallion for a Cheetos-themed parody of "How You Remind Me."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.