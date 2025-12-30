Nickelback pitches ﻿'Anaconda' ﻿sequel following Jack Black's 'How You Remind Me' rendition

Chad Kroeger of Nickelback performs at the Festival Street Music Stage during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Nickelback has responded to Jack Black's half-remembered take on their hit "How You Remind Me."

As previously reported, Black busted out the 2001 #1 Billboard Hot 100 hit during an interview with IMDb while promoting his new movie Anaconda. While he stuck to the original's melody, Black didn't totally get all the lyrics right, mostly singing one or two words in between swearing and vocal improvisations.

Black's performance caught the attention of the 'Back, who commented on IMDb's post, "The perfect song for snake-hunting."

"Lyrics aside, you nailed it @jackblack!" they added.

As if that weren't enough, Nickelback also pitched an idea for an Anaconda sequel: "Best friends Jack and [costar] Paul [Rudd] have always dreamed of remaking the Nickelback documentary."

We'll see if Anaconda 2: The Rise of Nickelback ever becomes a reality. In the meantime, Anaconda is in theaters now, while the Nickelback doc Hate to Love premiered in 2023.

