Nickelback & Kid Rock headlining 2025 Rock the Country festival

Nickelback and Kid Rock are headlining the 2025 Rock the Country touring festival.

The outing runs from April 4 in Livingston, Louisiana, to July 26 in Anderson, South Carolina. In between, Nickelback and Kid Rock will also play the Pepsi Rock the South festival, taking place June 19-21 in Cullman, Alabama.

Depending on the day, the bill will also feature artists including Lynyrd Skynyrd, 3 Doors Down, Travis Tritt, Hank Williams Jr. and Staind's Aaron Lewis.

Tickets go on sale Friday, and presales are open now. For more info, visit RocktheCountry.com and RocktheSouth.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.