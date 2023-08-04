Nicholas Cage's son Wes announces new single in collaboration with Breaking Benjamin guitarist

Los Angeles Special Screening Of "The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent" - Arrivals Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic (Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)

By Josh Johnson

Wes Cage, son of actor Nicholas Cage, is releasing a new song in collaboration with Breaking Benjamin guitarist Keith Wallen.

The track is called "The Wolf," and it was co-written with Wallen.

"The music we're doing is part of my essence and always needed to be released," the younger Cage says. "Lyrically, 'The Wolf' touches on the dichotomy between the higher and lower selves. One represents strength, intelligence, organization, responsibility; the other, destitution, failure, depression, sadness."

"The Wolf" drops October 27 and is available to presave now.

Wallen and Breaking Benjamin are currently on tour with Disturbed.

