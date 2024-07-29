Nice work you did: The Offspring's "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" joins Spotify's Billions Club

Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

The Offspring's "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" has indeed gone very far.

The 2008 single has reached over 1 billion streams on Spotify. The punk rockers marked the achievement in an Instagram post reading, "'You're Gonna Go Far, Kid' has joined the SPOTIFY BILLIONS CLUB," along with three party popper emojis.

"You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" is the first Offspring song to reach the Spotify Billions Club milestone. They may soon have another entry on the playlist with "The Kids Aren't Alright," which currently has around 930 million streams.

Meanwhile, The Offspring is prepping a new album, SUPERCHARGED, due out Oct. 11. Lead single "Make It All Right" is out now.

