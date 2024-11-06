News of Scorpions drummer's death greatly exaggerated: "I am very much alive and kicking"

By Andrea Dresdale

Not only is Scorpions drummer Mikkey Dee not dead, he's also extremely ticked off.

A fake news article claiming that he'd died -- from a website that had previously published a fake story claiming that Deep Purple's Ritchie Blackmore had died -- has been circulating on Facebook. Dee took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the Facebook story with the word "FAKE!" written across it.

"NO! I AM NOT DEAD!," he wrote. "I am very much alive and kicking, although angry as a MF!! How low can you go, you absolute pest of a human being!? This is so inappropriate and potentially harmful."

"Spreading rumors that I have died is wrong on so many levels. Let's keep reporting these bastards and let's put some pressure on Facebook to deal with this problem," he added. "P.S. I have marked the photos 'Fake' in red so not to spread the rumors further."

According to Classic Rock magazine, another website that published the fake article also falsely claimed that Pink Floyd's David Gilmour and Yes/King Crimson drummer Bill Bruford had both died.

Scorpions are set to launch a new run of shows at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas starting Feb. 27, with Buckcherry supporting.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!