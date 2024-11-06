News of Scorpions drummer's death greatly exaggerated: "I am very much alive and kicking"

Not only is Scorpions drummer Mikkey Dee not dead, he's also extremely ticked off.

A fake news article claiming that he'd died -- from a website that had previously published a fake story claiming that Deep Purple's Ritchie Blackmore had died -- has been circulating on Facebook. Dee took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the Facebook story with the word "FAKE!" written across it.

"NO! I AM NOT DEAD!," he wrote. "I am very much alive and kicking, although angry as a MF!! How low can you go, you absolute pest of a human being!? This is so inappropriate and potentially harmful."

"Spreading rumors that I have died is wrong on so many levels. Let's keep reporting these bastards and let's put some pressure on Facebook to deal with this problem," he added. "P.S. I have marked the photos 'Fake' in red so not to spread the rumors further."

According to Classic Rock magazine, another website that published the fake article also falsely claimed that Pink Floyd's David Gilmour and Yes/King Crimson drummer Bill Bruford had both died.

Scorpions are set to launch a new run of shows at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas starting Feb. 27, with Buckcherry supporting.

