New premiere date announced for BBC Ozzy Osbourne documentary

"Amy" U.S. Premiere Hosted By Lucian Grainge CBE, Universal Music Group And A24 Ozzy Osbourne at ArcLight Cinemas on June 25, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
By Josh Johnson

The BBC's Ozzy Osbourne documentary has a new release date.

The film, titled Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, will debut on Oct. 2 after being delayed from its originally announced Aug. 18 premiere.

The BBC had pulled Coming Home from air just hours before it was set to broadcast without explanation. The network later said, "We are respecting the family's wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film."

Coming Home was first announced on Aug. 7, just over two weeks after Ozzy's death on July 22. It was originally conceived in 2022 as a reality series called Home to Roost before being reworked into a standalone film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!