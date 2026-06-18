New Ozzy Osbourne statue unveiled at France's Hellfest

Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the 2022 NFL season opening game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

A new statue of the late Ozzy Osbourne has been unveiled at the France's Hellfest.

Sharon Osbourne has posted an Instagram video of the statue, which shows the Prince of Darkness stretching his arms forward with his palms up.

In the post's caption, Sharon calls the statue "absolutely stunning."

"I'm sorry I couldn't be at Hellfest for the unveiling of Ozzy's statue," Sharon writes. "Unfortunately I had an unexpected trip to the hospital earlier in the week."

Hellfest is also home to a statue of Ozzy's longtime friend and collaborator, late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister.

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