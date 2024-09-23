New Linkin Park track "Heavy Is the Crown" is 'League of Legends' championship song

By Andrea Dresdale

On Sept. 22 in Hamburg, Germany, Linkin Park debuted a new song called "Heavy Is the Crown." In addition to it being included on the reunited group's upcoming album, From Zero, it'll be featured in the League of Legends world championship.

The new song will debut Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. ET, but you can watch fan-shot footage of the Hamburg performance online now. In addition to that song's debut, the performance featured the band's current single, "The Emptiness Machine," as well as LP classics like "Crawling," "One Step Closer," "What I've Done," "Numb" and "In the End."

LP's Mike Shinoda says in a statement, "It's been an amazing experience partnering with Riot [Games] to bring this anthem to the global League of Legends community. The song is a real highlight of this new era for us, harnessing our signature sound and infusing it with fresh energy. We're so excited for players and fans to experience this!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!