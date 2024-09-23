New Linkin Park track "Heavy Is the Crown" is 'League of Legends' championship song

On Sept. 22 in Hamburg, Germany, Linkin Park debuted a new song called "Heavy Is the Crown." In addition to it being included on the reunited group's upcoming album, From Zero, it'll be featured in the League of Legends world championship.

The new song will debut Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. ET, but you can watch fan-shot footage of the Hamburg performance online now. In addition to that song's debut, the performance featured the band's current single, "The Emptiness Machine," as well as LP classics like "Crawling," "One Step Closer," "What I've Done," "Numb" and "In the End."

LP's Mike Shinoda says in a statement, "It's been an amazing experience partnering with Riot [Games] to bring this anthem to the global League of Legends community. The song is a real highlight of this new era for us, harnessing our signature sound and infusing it with fresh energy. We're so excited for players and fans to experience this!"

