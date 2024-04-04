New Black Keys album ﻿'Ohio Players'﻿ "captures who they are now," says doc director

The Black Keys' new album, Ohio Players, drops Friday, April 5. Jeff Dupre, who directed the new This is a Film About The Black Keys documentary, tells ABC Audio about how Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney approached their 12th studio effort.

"They've really gotten into doing these record hangs, where they DJ these parties," Dupre shares. "They just collect all these 45s of all these very rare records that you've never heard before but that are great, and they both have great taste."

"I just think that they've been obsessed about that," the filmmaker continues. "Then they were like, 'We wanna bring some of that magic that we're finding on these old records to this new album.'"

Notably, Ohio Players is the most collaborative Black Keys album and features contributions from Beck, Noel Gallagher and others.

"I just think they're in a place where they're super comfortable about collaborating with people and calling Noel Gallagher and saying, 'Hey, let's do something together,' and calling Beck, who they've been friends with for years," Dupre says.

Overall, Dupre feels that Ohio Players "captures who [Auerbach and Carney] are now."

"It has great energy, it's super fun, and it's very different," Dupre says. "It's very different than other Black Keys records I've heard, so I think that fans are gonna be into it."

