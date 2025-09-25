'Never Mind the Bollocks,' what about new Sex Pistols music? 'I don't think that's a good idea,' says Steve Jones

Steve Jones performs with Sex Pistols & Frank Carter during the Tons Of Rock Festival on June 26, 2025 in Oslo, Norway. (Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Sex Pistols' 1977 debut album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols, is perhaps the ultimate example of a singular artistic statement. It defined the punk genre and remains the only Pistols album nearly 50 years later.

While the Pistols reformed in 2024 with original members Steve Jones, Glen Matlock and Paul Cook alongside vocalist Frank Carter in place of frontman John "Johnny Rotten" Lydon, they don't have any plans for a follow-up to Never Mind the Bollocks.

"I don't think that's a good idea, personally," Jones tells ABC Audio of the idea of recording new Pistols tunes.

"I think to try and attempt to do new Pistols songs is, I mean, it's so long ago," he continues. "I can't imagine it being good."

Besides, Jones feels that fans generally aren't interested in new material from veteran acts.

"No one's interested when they go to see it live, they go to the toilet when they play a new song, no one cares," Jones says. "I just think it would be the same with us if we did new songs."

He does add, though, "But you never know, who knows?"

Similarly, there aren't any plans to rerecord Never Mind the Bollocks with Carter.

"I dunno, I really don't know about that," Jones says. "I think it's kind of blasphemy if you're trying to do another version of Never Mind the Bollocks, I don't know how you could make that better."

As for what the reformed Pistols do plan to do, they were scheduled to launch their first U.S. tour since 2003 earlier in September, but the shows have been postponed due to Jones breaking his wrist. New dates will be announced once Jones has recovered.

