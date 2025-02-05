Yahoo Sports AM: America's greatest sports venue

Yahoo Sports AM is our daily newsletter that keeps you up to date on all things sports. Sign up here to get it every weekday morning.

🚨 Headlines

🏈 Trump to attend Super Bowl: Donald Trump will become the first sitting U.S. president to attend the Super Bowl. Three Vice Presidents have attended: Al Gore (1994), George H.W. Bush (1982) and Spiro Agnew (1971).

⚽️ MLS record signing: Atlanta United have signed Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath for an MLS record fee of $22 million, smashing the previous record of $16.2 million set earlier this winter. Lath had 29 goals over the last two seasons with the English Championship club.

🏀 Mavs issue refunds: Amid fan protests and league-wide criticism, the Mavericks are reportedly offering refunds to at least some fans who canceled season tickets in the wake of the Luka Dončić trade. 18 games remain on the team's home schedule.

⚾️ Snubber still unknown: The singular BBWAA voter who snubbed Ichiro Suzuki for the Hall of Fame is still at large — and is likely to remain so after the organization's final release of ballots. 323 of 394 voters (82%) made their picks public, and they all voted for him.

🎾 Halep retires: Two-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1 Simona Halep retired on Tuesday at age 33, ending the injury-riddled comeback from a doping suspension that marred the last chapter of her career.

🏟️ The Superdome: America's greatest sports venue

The Superdome, the flying saucer-shaped stadium in the heart of downtown New Orleans, has hosted more legendary sports moments than any other venue in the country. And more unforgettable memories could be made on Sunday.

From Yahoo Sports' Jeff Eisenberg:

Ask the average American sports fan to name the venues they most want to visit, and the Superdome isn't likely to crack many bucket lists.

It doesn't have Wrigley Field's ivy-covered walls or Fenway Park's quirky design. It can't match the game-day atmosphere of a Saturday afternoon at the Big House or a clash of rivals at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It lacks the big-stage aura of Madison Square Garden, the modern amenities of SoFi Stadium or the postcard-worthy backdrop of the Rose Bowl.

And yet, while the Superdome isn't as revered as other iconic American stadiums, it boasts bragging rights in at least one respect. No other venue in America has hosted more legendary sports moments.

Since it opened its doors in 1975 with message boards flashing "Welcome to the Future," the Superdome has hosted Super Bowls and Final Fours, college football championship games and heavyweight title fights.

It's where a college freshman named Michael Jordan buried a jumper to lift North Carolina over Georgetown. It's where Adam Vinatieri launched the Patriots' dynasty, where Roberto Duran said, "No más," and where Chris Webber called a timeout Michigan didn't have.

"We're very proud of our 50-year history here," said Doug Thornton, executive vice president of SMG, the company that runs the Superdome. Thornton credited the vision and tenacity of Dave Dixon, the driving force behind the NFL awarding New Orleans a team and behind the concept of the Superdome.

"He wanted to design it in a way that we could host baseball, football, basketball, convention events," Thornton said. "Well, you know what? It lived up to everything he imagined and more."

Journey through time:The Superdome's 25 most memorable sports moments

🇺🇸 Photos across America

Philadelphia — Amazing sign. Unfortunately, he didn't get to see Anthony Davis (inactive) either. If it's any consolation, Joel Embiid put on a show in his return from a 15-game absence, posting a triple-double (29-11-10) and making the game-winning basket in Philly's 118-116 win over Dallas.

New Orleans — Jason Kelce hit the town with an army of lookalikes in a "Where's Jason" search sponsored by Marriott Bonvoy. The prize for finding him? A stay in the Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Suite inside the Superdome on Saturday night, plus tickets to Sunday's game.

New York — No. 12 St. John's has its highest ranking since 2000, and the Red Storm had MSG rocking during a 70-64 win over No. 11 Marquette. "You look at The Garden, this is what St. John's was all about with [Lou Carnesecca]," said head coach Rick Pitino. "So we got it back. Now we can't lose it."

Los Angeles — This is really happening, huh? (Also, why are Rob Pelinka, Luka Dončić and J.J. Redick dressed for completely different functions? Bottle service at the club, dinner at the in-laws, millennial basketball coach on game day.)

🏀 NBA power rankings: Pre-deadline edition

From Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach:

Rumors are swirling, players are changing teams, and what is already the most consequential trade deadline in NBA history is still a day away (Thursday at 4pm ET). Luka Dončić is a Laker. De'Aaron Fox is a Spur. Zach LaVine is a King. Jimmy Butler is a chaos agent. Everyone else is uneasy, so let's vibe-check the league.

This week's rankings:1-30

🏈 Super Bowl LIX: Where players went to high school

Where did Super Bowl LIX players go to high school?

Top states: Florida leads the way with 13 players on Super Bowl LIX rosters (9 Eagles, 4 Chiefs), followed by Texas with 11 (8 Eagles, 3 Chiefs), California with 10 (7 Chiefs, 3 Eagles), Georgia with 7 (5 Chiefs, 2 Eagles), Virginia with 6 (4 Eagles, 2 Chiefs) and Ohio with 6 (4 Chiefs, 2 Eagles).

Who will be playing in future Super Bowls? Get the latest recruiting news on Rivals.

📺 Watchlist: Can the Bruins stay perfect?

Top-ranked UCLA, the only undefeated D1 team in the nation (men or women), puts its perfect record on the line tonight at home against No. 8 Ohio State (9:30pm ET, Peacock).

Total domination: The Bruins (21-0) have won by an average of 27 points per game with just one single-digit victory. Can the Buckeyes (20-1) make their new Big Ten foes sweat?

More to watch:

🏀 NBA: Spurs at Hawks (7pm, ESPN); Suns at Thunder (9:30pm, ESPN) … De'Aaron Fox is expected to make his Spurs debut after being traded from the Kings.

🏀 NCAAM: No. 2 Duke* at Syracuse (7pm, ESPN2); No. 15 Missouri at No. 4 Tennessee (7pm, SEC) … The Vols have the nation's third-best scoring defense (58.6 ppg).

🏒 NHL: Bruins at Rangers (7pm, TNT); Oilers at Blackhawks (9:30pm, TNT) … Bruins RW David Pastrňák leads the NHL in goals (14) and points (29) in 2025.

⚽️ EFL Cup: Newcastle United vs. Arsenal (3pm, Paramount+) … Newcastle has a 2-0 lead entering the second leg of the League Cup semifinal.

*ACC's finest: Duke (19-2) has the longest active winning streak in men's hoops (15 straight), and the Blue Devils are holding the flag for an entire conference as the ACC's lone ranked team.

🏀 NBA trivia

Devin Booker became the Suns'all-time leading scorer this week, making him the third active player to hold the franchise scoring record for their current team.

Question: Who are the other two?

Hint: They've both won championships with their current team.

Answer at the bottom.

🎾 Shot of the day

Tommy Paul!What a shot.

Trivia answer: Stephen Curry (Warriors) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks)

