Week 9 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 22: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens hands the ball to Gus Edwards #35 during the game against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) (G Fiume/Getty Images)

Sometimes, it's those random, unexpected players who make all the difference in a fantasy week. Maybe it's the speculative waiver pickup you made because you had a free roster spot. Maybe it's that depth add you picked up to help you get through bye weeks or temporary injury absences.

For the last two weeks, that player has been Gus Edwards.

Edwards has been on fire the past two weeks, scoring over 20 fantasy points in consecutive games. Imagine having him in your flex spot.

And speaking of the flex spot, our analysts have compiled their flex rankings to help you set your lineups for Week 9. Check them out below:

Who will you start in this important lineup spot in Week 9?