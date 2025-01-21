Way-too-early Top 25 for 2025-26 college football season

Now that the 2024 college football season is officially over, we're already looking ahead to the 2025 season. Here's our way-too-early guess at what the top 25 could look like in August.

25. Michigan

How much of an upgrade can Michigan make at QB? The Wolverines signed five-star recruit Bryce Underwood and added former UCF and Fresno State QB Mikey Keene in the transfer portal. Keene seems like the favorite to start in Week 1. Alabama RB Justice Haynes also arrives and could play a key role in the backfield. The defense loses strength up front, but it was still stout against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl without Mason Graham.

24. Iowa

The Hawkeyes hope to have good quarterback play in 2025 from QB Mark Gronowski. The South Dakota State transfer has been one of the best players at the second level of college football in recent seasons. Don't expect the Iowa offense to become an immediate up-tempo powerhouse, but we know what the defensive floor is with this team. Simply above-average offensive play can lead to a 10-win season.

23. Louisville

The Cardinals added former USC QB Miller Moss to replace Tyler Shough at QB. Shough was solid in the first healthy season of his college career. RB Isaac Brown averaged over seven yards a carry and rushed for 1,173 yards as a freshman in 2024 and WRs Chris Bell and Caullin Lacy both return. The secondary has been rebuilt through the transfer portal and LBs Stanquan Clark and T.J. Capers are back.

22. LSU

QB Garrett Nussmeier showed flashes in 2024 and is back for another season in 2025. WR Barion Brown arrives from Kentucky along with Virginia Tech DB Mansoor Delane and WR Nic Anderson from Oklahoma. Former Mississippi State QB Michael Van Buren also came to LSU via the transfer portal and could see time in 2026. The defense should improve in a second season with coordinator Blake Baker.

21. Florida

The Gators still have a hellacious schedule in 2025 as SEC teams are playing the same opponents they did in 2024. But we saw enough from Florida to make us optimistic. Especially if freshman QB DJ Lagway can stay healthy. WR J. Michael Sturdivant arrives from UCLA and the team has the No. 9 recruiting class in the country.

20. Missouri

Mizzou will replace three-year starter Brady Cook with former Penn State backup Beau Pribula. He’s not the only major portal add for the Tigers, as they grabbed Mississippi State WR Kevin Coleman, Georgia edge Damon Wilson and West Virginia LB Josiah Trotter. Louisiana-Monroe’s Ahmad Hardy also arrives to power a rushing attack that’s been incredibly efficient.

19. Boise State

The Broncos were more than Ashton Jeanty in 2024 and should be back atop the Mountain West again. QB Maddux Madsen was very solid in his first year as a starter and RBs Jambres Dubar and Sire Gaines showed they were capable rushers when Jeanty was taking a breather. The offensive line should return nearly intact. The defense will be experienced, but loses some pass rush juice in Ahmed Hassanein.

18. Kansas State

Avery Johnson could be one of the top dual-threat QBs in college football next season. He scored 32 total TDs in 2024. Dylan Edwards takes over as the lead running back after rushing 18 times for 196 yards in a bowl game win over Rutgers. The defense returns key players like Austin Romaine and VJ Payne and the special teams play simply has to be better next season.

17. Texas A&M

The Aggies’ season ended with a whimper, but there’s still plenty to like ahead of 2025. The Aggies added NC State WR Kevin Concepcion through the transfer portal along with Georgia DB Julian Humphrey. Marcel Reed should have a full offseason as the No. 1 QB and RB Le'Veon Moss is also returning as he recovers from a season-ending knee injury. It’ll be a huge boost if he’s at 100%.

16. Indiana

After QB Kurtis Rourke was phenomenal in 2024 in his lone season at Indiana, Cal’s Fernando Mendoza arrives to lead the offense. Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper are back at receiver, but the offensive line will need some reshuffling. We expect the Hoosiers to make some defensive moves in the transfer portal, and we also are never doubting Curt Cignetti. Remember, he’s never had a losing season as a head coach.

15. BYU

The Cougars were one of the surprises of college football in 2024 as they started 9-0. QB Jake Retzlaff is back and so is leading rusher LJ Martin. WR Chase Roberts is back too; he had 52 catches for 854 yards. The defense, however, is in a much bigger state of flux. But the Big 12 should still be wide open and chaotic in 2025.

14. Arizona State

Cam Skattebo is gone but there’s a lot to like from Kenny Dillingham’s second season at ASU. QB Sam Leavitt is back, and so is leading WR Jordyn Tyson. He missed the CFP because of injury. Skattebo’s replacement should be Army RB Kanye Udoh (talk about a change of college environments), who rushed for 1,101 yards in 2024. The defense will bring back a bunch of key contributors, too.

13. South Carolina

The Gamecocks are looking to build on QB LaNorris Sellers’ breakout season. He became one of the best QBs in the SEC over the course of the 2024 season and former Ohio State QB Air Noland has arrived through the transfer portal. Sellers will be working with Mike Shula as the team’s offensive coordinator following Dowell Loggains’ departure to Appalachian State. The secondary loses Nick Emmanwori to the NFL but there’s a lot of young talent returning.

12. Illinois

The Illini won 10 games for the first time since 2001 last season and have a lot of players coming back. That group includes QB Luke Altmyer and more than a dozen other starters. Many of those returning players are on defense, and Illinois gave up just over 21 points per game. The schedule also lines up well, with Ohio State at home and a trip to Indiana as the only other game against a top Big Ten team.

11. Miami

The Hurricanes added former Georgia QB Carson Beck for 2025 after Cam Ward’s 2024 season went so well. Beck, however, won’t be able to participate in spring practices as he recovers from the elbow injury he suffered in the SEC title game. Miami also got LSU WR CJ Daniels in the transfer portal to help bolster a receiving group that will have a lot of new faces in 2025. The biggest priority for the Hurricanes, however, is the defense, as former Minnesota defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman arrives in Coral Gables.

10. Ole Miss

Austin Simmons should take over for Jaxson Dart at QB, while Lane Kiffin has been working the transfer portal. Princely Umanmielen is off to the NFL, but his brother, LB Princewill, arrives from Nebraska along with LSU DE Da’Shawn Womack and Grambling LB Andrew Jones. WR Cayden Lee had 57 catches for 874 yards but had just two TDs. He could improve that total significantly in 2025.

9. Alabama

Ty Simpson is the favorite to take over at QB after Jalen Milroe's departure to the NFL. WR Ryan Williams should continue to be one of the most dynamic playmakers in college football as a sophomore. Alabama's ceiling was limited in 2024 by periods of discombobulated play and chronic penalty issues. Can an offseason of continuity fix that? Kalen DeBoer has gotten the No. 5 recruiting class in the country and also added transfers to bolster the defense, like DE Kelby Collins and LB Nikhai Hill-Green.

8. Clemson

The Tigers have actually made moves in the transfer portal. Clemson added Purdue DE Will Heldt, the No. 17 transfer in Rivals’ rankings, and got a commitment from Alabama linebacker Jeremiah Alexander. QB Cade Klubnik is back for another season after making a leap in 2024 with the help of a very good and young group of receivers. Former Indiana coach Tom Allen will lead the defense after spending the 2024 season as Penn State’s DC.

7. Tennessee

Nico Iamaleava looks to improve in his second season as a starter. RB DeSean Bishop could make a leap after All-SEC RB Dylan Sampson declared for the NFL Draft and the Vols added Duke’s Star Thomas through the transfer portal. The defense will be anchored by LB Arion Carter as he returns for his junior season. Carter was the team’s leading tackler in 2024.

6. Notre Dame

After back-to-back seasons of getting a starting QB out of the transfer portal, Notre Dame looks set to roll into 2025 with Steve Angeli as the starter after he spent 2024 as Riley Leonard’s No. 2. RB Jeremiyah Love will be back too after being one of the most explosive runners in the country. The defense has a lot of experience to replace, but players like Adon Shuler, Leonard Moore and Christian Gray should be back in the secondary.

5. Texas

Arch Manning will be the most talked- and written-about player in college football ahead of the 2025 season now that he takes over as the Longhorns' starter. Texas lost a lot of talent to the NFL Draft, but there's plenty of depth as players like WR Ryan Wingo will take on bigger roles. Texas also has the top recruiting class in the country, according to Rivals, and should add some instant-impact freshmen.

4. Penn State

The Nittany Lions bring a ton back from the team that made the CFP semis. QB Drew Allar and RBs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton are back on offense while the defense brings back Dani Dennis-Sutton and Zakee Wheatley. Replacing the production of DE Abdul Carter and TE Tyler Warren will be tough, but Penn State’s biggest offseason priority is upgrading the wide receiver group. USC transfer Kyron Hudson could play a big role in 2025.

3. Oregon

Dante Moore is in line to start at QB as Dillon Gabriel heads to the NFL. Moore spent the 2024 season as Gabriel’s backup after starting his career at UCLA. The Ducks have bolstered the offensive line through the transfer portal and added Tulane RB Makhi Hughes to replace Jordan James and Purdue DB Dillon Thieneman. The Ducks also get WR Evan Stewart and LB Bryce Boettcher back, among others, and add four five-star recruits.

2. Ohio State

The Buckeyes will lose a lot of players to the NFL Draft in the coming days, but Caleb Downs will be back to anchor the defense and Jeremiah Smith will continue to be a star on offense as they try to defend their title next season. Devin Brown has been Will Howard's backup in 2024 but he's transferring and former five-star recruit Julian Sayin is waiting in the wings. The Buckeyes also got a transfer portal commitment from West Virginia RB CJ Donaldson and should be active in the spring transfer portal period.

1. Georgia

The team’s receiving corps was not nearly as good as it’s been in years past, so Georgia moved quickly to add USC’s Zachariah Branch and Texas A&M’s Noah Thomas in the transfer portal. Gunner Stockton will get a full offseason as the team’s starting QB after an admirable showing in the Sugar Bowl. As always, Georgia lost a lot of talent to the NFL Draft, but the Bulldogs again have a top recruiting class that includes two five-stars along the defensive line. Games against Ole Miss and Alabama will be at home in 2025.