Trae Young sinks wild game-winner to lift Hawks past Pistons

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 03: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks celebrates his late forth quarter three point basket with Vit Krejci #27 while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on February 03, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. Atlanta won the game 132-130.

Trae Young somehow got his game-winner to fall on Monday night.

The Atlanta Hawks star led his team to a late 132-130 win over the Detroit Pistons, thanks to a ridiculous shot over Malik Beasley just before the buzzer that completely silenced Little Caesars Arena.

Young, with just seconds on the clock, was trying to make a move past Beasley at the top of the court. He suddenly stepped back and threw up a rainbow shot that just barely made it past Beasley's outstretched hand while losing his balance and crashing to the court.

It was nothing but net. Just watch:

TRAE YOUNG. GAME WINNER. 🥶🚨



They call him Ice Trae for a reason... pic.twitter.com/0sFoA4mbsZ — NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2025

The Hawks had led by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter, though the Pistons rallied down the stretch. Cade Cunningham then hit a short bucket with just less than 30 seconds left to tie the game up, which set up Young’s game-winner from just inside the arc.

Cunningham led the Pistons with 30 points and 14 assists in the loss for Detroit, which dropped them to 25-25 on the season. He shot 1-of-6 from behind the arc, too. Tobias Harris added 22 points for Detroit, and Beasley finished with 18 points off the bench.

Young finished the night with 34 points and nine assists while shooting 9-of-16 from the field. De’Andre Hunter added 20 points, and Dyson Daniels finished with 19 points. The Hawks moved to 23-27 on the season with the win, which snapped an eight-game losing skid.

The Hawks will be back in action on Wednesday night, when they host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.