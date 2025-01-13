Top-12 Rankings — QB, RB, WR, TE — for 2025 fantasy football

The NFL Playoffs have begun, meaning the fantasy football offseason is in full swing. There's a lot to come before we're drafting for the 2025 season, but that doesn't mean we can't start thinking about the top players at each position. So, without further ado, here are our way-too-early rankings for 2025, at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end.
Top-12 Quarterback Rankings for 2025
It was a good year to trend young at the position. Every right answer at quarterback was in his 20s when the season started (Jared Goff turned 30 in mid-October). It's wonderful when a fantasy quarterback runs. It can't be the only thing he does. — Scott Pianowski
Lamar Jackson, Ravens
Josh Allen, Bills
Joe Burrow, Bengals
Jayden Daniels, Commanders
Jalen Hurts, Eagles
Jared Goff, Lions
Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Sam Darnold, Vikings
Bo Nix, Broncos
C.J. Stroud, Texans
Brock Purdy, 49ers
Top-12 Running Back Rankings for 2025
All things considered, 2024 was simply a stellar season for running backs — from the rookies to the aging vets. It was a throwback to the early 2000s in terms of the production we received from this spot. Even the RB dead zone was full of success stories. — Andy Behrens
Saquon Barkley, Eagles
Bijan Robinson, Falcons
Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions
Derrick Henry, Ravens
Christian McCaffrey, 49ers
Josh Jacobs, Packers
Jonathan Taylor, Colts
De’Von Achane, Dolphins
Ashton Jeanty, TBD
Bucky Irving, Buccaneers
Kyren Williams, Rams
James Cook, Bills
Top-12 Wide Receiver Rankings for 2025
Typically, the sharp bet is on workhorse running backs to suffer major injuries over the course of the season. The 2024 season flipped this on its head as many featured backs stayed healthy while some of the game's premier and most productive wideouts missed long stretches of action. There really isn't any deeper lurking culprit at play. You can bet 2025 ADP will overreact to a down year from the position. — Matt Harmon
Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals
Justin Jefferson, Vikings
Puka Nacua, Rams
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions
Nico Collins, Texans
CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars
A.J. Brown, Eagles
Drake London, Falcons
Ladd McConkey, Chargers
Malik Nabers, Giants
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks
Top-12 Tight End Rankings for 2025
What's fascinating about the top tight ends this season is how so many of them thrived despite chaos around them. Is it easier for a compromised quarterback to find throws to his biggest target? Do lesser offenses commonly look to feature a tight end more than the better teams? I guess these are plausible theories. Then again, if you look at the clouds long enough, you'll swear you see patterns that aren't really there. — Scott Pianowski
Brock Bowers, Raiders
George Kittle, 49ers
Trey McBride, Cardinals
Sam LaPorta, Lions
Mark Andrews, Ravens
T.J. Hockenson, Vikings
Tucker Kraft, Packers
Travis Kelce, Chiefs
David Njoku, Browns
Jake Ferguson, Cowboys
Jonnu Smith, Dolphins
Pat Freiermuth, Steelers