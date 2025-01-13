Top-12 Rankings — QB, RB, WR, TE — for 2025 fantasy football

DETROIT,MICHIGAN-January 5: Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs #26 celebrates with teammate wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 after his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, January 5, 2025. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The NFL Playoffs have begun, meaning the fantasy football offseason is in full swing. There's a lot to come before we're drafting for the 2025 season, but that doesn't mean we can't start thinking about the top players at each position. So, without further ado, here are our way-too-early rankings for 2025, at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end.

Top-12 Quarterback Rankings for 2025

It was a good year to trend young at the position. Every right answer at quarterback was in his 20s when the season started (Jared Goff turned 30 in mid-October). It's wonderful when a fantasy quarterback runs. It can't be the only thing he does. — Scott Pianowski

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Josh Allen, Bills

Joe Burrow, Bengals

Jayden Daniels, Commanders

Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Jared Goff, Lions

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Sam Darnold, Vikings

Bo Nix, Broncos

C.J. Stroud, Texans

Brock Purdy, 49ers

Top-12 Running Back Rankings for 2025

All things considered, 2024 was simply a stellar season for running backs — from the rookies to the aging vets. It was a throwback to the early 2000s in terms of the production we received from this spot. Even the RB dead zone was full of success stories. — Andy Behrens

Saquon Barkley, Eagles

Bijan Robinson, Falcons

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions

Derrick Henry, Ravens

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

Josh Jacobs, Packers

Jonathan Taylor, Colts

De’Von Achane, Dolphins

Ashton Jeanty, TBD

Bucky Irving, Buccaneers

Kyren Williams, Rams

James Cook, Bills

Top-12 Wide Receiver Rankings for 2025

Typically, the sharp bet is on workhorse running backs to suffer major injuries over the course of the season. The 2024 season flipped this on its head as many featured backs stayed healthy while some of the game's premier and most productive wideouts missed long stretches of action. There really isn't any deeper lurking culprit at play. You can bet 2025 ADP will overreact to a down year from the position. — Matt Harmon

Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals

Justin Jefferson, Vikings

Puka Nacua, Rams

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions

Nico Collins, Texans

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys

Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars

A.J. Brown, Eagles

Drake London, Falcons

Ladd McConkey, Chargers

Malik Nabers, Giants

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks

Top-12 Tight End Rankings for 2025

What's fascinating about the top tight ends this season is how so many of them thrived despite chaos around them. Is it easier for a compromised quarterback to find throws to his biggest target? Do lesser offenses commonly look to feature a tight end more than the better teams? I guess these are plausible theories. Then again, if you look at the clouds long enough, you'll swear you see patterns that aren't really there. — Scott Pianowski

Brock Bowers, Raiders

George Kittle, 49ers

Trey McBride, Cardinals

Sam LaPorta, Lions

Mark Andrews, Ravens

T.J. Hockenson, Vikings

Tucker Kraft, Packers

Travis Kelce, Chiefs

David Njoku, Browns

Jake Ferguson, Cowboys

Jonnu Smith, Dolphins

Pat Freiermuth, Steelers