Texans reportedly hiring Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley as new offensive coordinator

DENVER, COLORADO - AUGUST 26: Tight ends coach Nick Caley of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on August 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tyler Schank/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans have found their next offensive coordinator. The team is hiring Nick Caley, the tight ends coach and pass game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, to lead Houston's offense.

Caley replaces former Texans OC Bobby Slowik, who was fired by Houston in January after two seasons. The Texans fired offensive line coach Chris Strausser alongside Slowik, despite making the postseason. Houston lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round, 23-14, five days before Slowik was fired.

Caley, 42, has spent the past two seasons working under Sean McVay, starting as tight ends coach and gaining the additionally responsibility of the pass game this past year. Prior to being in Los Angeles, Caley spent six seasons in various offensive coaching roles with the New England Patriots.

Caley will now join head coach DeMeco Ryans' staff in the hope of making the Texans' offensive production more consistent next season. Caley will work alongside quarterback C.J. Stroud, who will be entering his third year in the league, and two of Houston's Pro Bowlers, running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Nico Collins.