Super Bowl 59 will not feature 'End Racism' slogan in end zone for first time since 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 13: The words End Racism are painted in an end zone for the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Super Bowl LIX will be the first time since 2021 that the game will not feature the slogan "End Racism" stenciled on the back line of one of the end zones.

Instead, the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will have "Choose Love" and "It Takes All of Us" at the back of the end zones at the Caesars Superdome. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed the news originally reported by The Athletic.

The decision has led to speculation that changing out the slogan is a nod to President Donald Trump's initiatives against diversity, equity and inclusion programs and policies in the federal government. Trump will attend the game as a guest of New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson, making him the first sitting U.S. president to watch a Super Bowl in person.

However, as Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported from New Orleans on Monday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell maintained that the league would continue its DEI efforts.

"We got into diversity efforts because we felt it was the right thing for the National Football League," Goodell said on Monday. "And we're going to continue towards that, because we've not only convinced ourselves, I think we've proven ourselves that it does make the NFL better."

"We're not in this because it's a trend to get into or a trend to get out of it," he continued. "Our efforts are fundamental in trying to attract the best possible talent into the National Football League both on and off the field, as I've said previously. We see that. We see how it's benefitted in the National Football League. I think we'll continue those efforts. I think it's also clearly a reflection of our fan base and our communities and our players."

The NFL made the change in light of the terror attack on Bourbon Street early on Jan. 1 and recent wildfires in southern California, according to McCarthy.

"The Super Bowl is often a snapshot in time and the NFL is in a unique position to capture and lift the imagination of the country," McCarthy said in a statement. "'Choose Love' is appropriate to use as our country has endured in recent weeks wild fires in southern California, the terrorist attack here in New Orleans, the plane and helicopter crash near our nation's capital and the plane crash in Philadelphia."

The end zones at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC championship game did not have "End Racism" stenciled on either of the back lines, while the NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial did.

"End Racism" has been painted in NFL end zones since 2020 as part of the league's "Inspire Change" platform, in addition to the slogans "It Takes All of Us," "Stop Hate," "Choose Love" and "Vote" featured in response to the protests across the country following the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.