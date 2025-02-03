Super Bowl 2025: Chiefs' celebrations reportedly won't include public rally if they beat Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs players celebrate during the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Should the Kansas City Chiefs complete their "three-peat" in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, a public rally will not be held, according to FOX4. Local officials met last week to finalize the plan if a day of celebration is needed for a third consecutive year.

An exclusive gathering featuring players and their families, along with local and state officials, will kick things off at Arrowhead Stadium. From there, the team would meet and prepare for a parade route through the city.

Fans may be able to watch the Arrowhead celebration on screens placed along the parade route before the team passes by.

The changing of plans from previous years is in hopes of minimizing crowd density and is in response to the Feb. 14 shooting that injured 22 people and killed a woman — 43-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a Kansas City-area DJ and a mother of two who attended the Chiefs' victory parade with her husband and young adult son.

Children's Mercy treated 11 children from the shooting between the ages of 6 to 15. Nine of those patients were treated for gunshot wounds. Lopez-Galvan was a cousin of two young girls, ages 8 and 10, who both underwent surgery to treat gunshots in their legs.

Lopez-Galvan was wearing a Harrison Butker jersey during the parade. Answering a request, the Chiefs kicker sent her family a new one for Lopez-Galvan to be buried in.

Lyndell Mays, 23, was charged with second-degree felony murder and unlawful use of a weapon, as well as two counts of armed criminal action and a felony charge of "causing catastrophe" after being indicted by a grand jury in March. His trial is scheduled for September. He remains in jail on a $1 million bond.

Two other people, Dominic Miller, 19 and Terry Young, 21, both face charges of second-degree felony murder and unlawful use of a weapon, as well as two counts of armed criminal action.