Super Bowl 2025: How to watch Kendrick Lamar's halftime show, where to stream free and more

Kendrick Lamar at Life Is Beautiful 2023 on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs aren't the only big draw at Super Bowl LIX; for the past 30 years or so, the biggest football game of the season has also been the site of one of the biggest concerts of the year, too. The 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner will be Kendrick Lamar (with a guest appearance by SZA). Lamar also took the stage back in 2022, performing alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, but this year, the stage is his.

Super Bowl LIX will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, Feb. 9. You can watch the game and the halftime show (which will air, naturally, after the second quarter) on FOX this year, and it will stream live for free on Tubi, too! Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

How to watch the Super Bowl 59 halftime show:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV channel: FOX

Streaming: Tubi, DirecTV, Fubo, Fox Sports app and more

When is Super Bowl 59?

The 2025 Super Bowl will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9.

What time does the Super Bowl start?

Super Bowl LIX kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The halftime show will likely begin between after 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Super Bowl on this year?

Super Bowl 59 will air on FOX.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the Super Bowl 59 halftime show, with SZA as his special guest. The pair, who have collaborated several times in the past, are heading out on tour together in April.

Who is performing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl?

The halftime show will not be the only musical performance of the night. Jon Batiste will be performing the National Anthem, Trombone Shorty and singer Lauren Daigle will perform "America the Beautiful," and Ledisi will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before kickoff.

How to watch the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show without cable:

More ways to watch Super Bowl LIX: