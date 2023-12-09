Steelers' T.J. Watt placed in concussion protocol along with fellow LB Alex Highsmith

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 26: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers jogs across the field at halftime against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is in concussion protocol for an injury he sustained during Thursday night's game against the New England Patriots, the team announced Saturday.

The 2021 Defensive Player of the Year reported symptoms upon arrival to the Steelers facility for film study and meetings Friday. He will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist to return to the field.

The team didn't disclose what led to the the 28-year-old's delayed designation, as he was injured on the first play of the 21-18 loss on Thursday. Watt took a knee to the face from Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was going down after a hit from Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

#Steelers TJ Watt took a hit to the head from Zeke Elliot pic.twitter.com/htaaOLjIhR — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) December 8, 2023

Watt missed some time, presumably being treated by medical staff, and came back later in the first quarter. He returned with a dark tinted visor on his helmet. It's unclear what prompted the change to his headgear, but photophobia (light sensitivity) is considered one of the most commonly encountered symptoms of a concussion.

Fellow starting pass-rusher Alex Highsmith was injured in the second quarter. He sustained a neck injury that kept him out for the remainder of the game and reportedly landed him in concussion protocol as well. Watt played 52 of 57 defensive snaps in Highsmith's absence.

With the increased workload, Watt recorded five total tackles Thursday night. Watt has recorded 37 solo tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception on the season. He became the team's all-time sack leader in September.

The Steelers have some time until their next game, a Dec. 16 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. Watt and Highsmith will be sorely missed if they can't return by then. Pittsburgh is looking for a win after taking two consecutive losses, a skid that has pushed the team's locker room issues to the forefront.