Spurs-Grizzlies game delayed after fan collapses near court just before tipoff

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, left, forward Jaylen Wells huddle with their team after a man collapsed courtside just before the start of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Tipoff between the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs was delayed Monday night after a fan in the stands collapsed and experienced a medical emergency.

The incident took place prior to the scheduled 7 p.m. CT time tip in Memphis. Emergency medical responders took to the court with a stretcher and administered CPR to the fan at courtside, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Grizzlies players and coaches gathered in a prayer circle near their bench as the fan received medical treatment.

The Grizzlies gathered in prayer as EMS gave a fan CPR courtside. pic.twitter.com/Ggmc46UzT7 — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) February 4, 2025

Emergency responders took the fan off the court on a stretcher. Per the FanDuel Sports Network broadcast, the fan was transported from FedEx Forum in an ambulance. The nature of the medical emergency and the fan's condition weren't initially clear.

Players paused their warmups and went to their respective locker rooms in the aftermath of the incident. They returned to the court with 15 minutes remaining on the warmup clock and eventually tipped off at 7:50 CT following a roughly 50-minute delay.