Security is always tight around the Super Bowl. Here's why it's going to be heightened this year.

Security at the Super Bowl is always tight. It's going to be even tighter in New Orleans this year in response to the terror attack on Bourbon Street — and ahead of President Trump's expected attendance.

The short version

The security surrounding the Super Bowl in New Orleans will be even more heightened this year, officials say, following the deadly New Year's Eve terror attack on Bourbon Street. President Trump is also expected to become the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl, which will require additional layers of security.

A bit more detail

While there are “no specific credible threats” to this year’s Super Bowl in New Orleans, security officials say that there will be over 2,700 federal, state and local law enforcement personnel deployed during the week leading up to and during the event. That includes rooftop snipers, bomb-sniffing dogs and a perimeter that requires trucks to pass through giant X-ray machines normally used at border crossings. The heightened security measures come following the deadly truck ramming terrorist attack on Bourbon Street on New Year’s Eve. President Trump is also expected to become the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl, which will require additional layers of security.

The deep dive

Super Bowl LIX will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday. In a first, President Trump is expected to attend the game, which comes a little more than a month after the New Year's Eve terrorist attack on Bourbon Street, which left 14 people dead and dozens of others injured. Officials say Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen from Houston who had proclaimed his support for the Islamic State militant group, rammed a truck into a crowd of people in the city's popular French Quarter. He was shot and killed by police at the scene.

“We’re going above and beyond what we’ve seen in the past when we’ve hosted previously,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said at a news conference this week about the security measures. “We know we’re safer than we’ve ever been before.”

What security measures are being taken?

More than 125,000 visitors are expected in New Orleans beginning Tuesday for a week of pre-Super Bowl parties and concerts culminating in the Feb. 9 championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

At a press briefing on Monday, officials said that there were "no specific credible threats" to the game or its many surrounding events.

“We have no specific, credible threats to this event at the Super Bowl, which I think should give us all a sense of security,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told reporters in New Orleans on Monday. “We recognize the importance of making sure that we're doing due diligence and being prepared for events as proactive as possible.”

That includes pre-deploying resources and working with local partners, she said.

Officials said that there will be over 2,700 federal, state and local law enforcement personnel working security during the week leading up to and during the big game.

More than 200 Louisiana state troopers from across the state will be stationed in the French Quarter and around the Superdome, the Louisiana State Police said Tuesday.

And Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry announced the creation of an “enhanced security zone” along Bourbon Street that would see 350 national guardsmen deployed to the city.

‘No drone zone’ around the Superdome

The Federal Aviation Administration has designated the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans a "No Drone Zone," prohibiting the use of drones around the stadium and surrounding area throughout the week of the game. And there will be additional flight restrictions for those arriving on commercial flights and private jets, the FAA said.

Eric DeLaune, a special agent in charge for Homeland Security who is leading federal coordination of Super Bowl security, said that the FBI and Secret Service are bringing in rooftop snipers and armored SWAT vehicles for the game.

A security perimeter, which has already been set up around the stadium, will include barriers requiring trucks to pass through giant X-ray machines often used at border crossings.

In addition, more than 100 bomb-sniffing dogs have been scouring the Superdome and each of its more than 70,000 seats prior to game day.

“They’re going to go from top to bottom on that building to make sure it’s clear and it’s safe,” DeLaune said. “They open every door, check under every seat.”

Trump would be first sitting president to attend Super Bowl

President Trump is expected to attend the Super Bowl in person, according to multiple reports. He would be the first sitting president ever to do so — which means there will be the president's Secret Service protection in addition to the already enhanced security measures.

Sitting vice presidents have attended past Super Bowls, including Spiro Agnew, George H.W. Bush, Al Gore and Mike Pence.

In 2002, former President George H.W. Bush participated in the coin toss at Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans, which had been pushed back to February due to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.