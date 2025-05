EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 08: Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints leaves the field after an apparent injury during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 08, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is retiring due to a shoulder injury that requires surgery, NFL Network is reporting. Carr took an injection for the injury and has worked through rehab, but the shoulder reportedly hasn't responded as hoped.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.