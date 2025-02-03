Roger Goodell: International NFL expansion could lead to Super Bowl played in another country

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 03: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a press conference at Caesars Superdome on February 03, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana ahead of the NFL Super Bowl LIX football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

There are no plans for now for the NFL to hold a Super Bowl outside of the United States.

But one could be coming if the NFL ever expands into international territory.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell broached the topic on Monday during his annual Super Bowl news conference from the Superdome in New Orleans. He spoke about expanding the NFL's international footprint to 16 games and his thoughts on placing a franchise in a city outside of the U.S.

"I do think there's potential someday we're going to have an international franchise," Goodell said. "And if we do, I think it would not surprise me at all if a Super Bowl follows and is played there."

Goodell did not delve into specifics. And the more urgent international priority for the NFL is to further expand its ever-growing global footprint by hosting more games outside the U.S.

Five NFL games were played outside of the U.S. in 2024. Cities in England, Germany and Mexico have all hosted NFL games, and São Paulo hosted Brazil's first NFL game in the 2024 Week 1 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.

"That was a great opportunity for them to get a sense of what it's like to be in our stadium during a game," Goodell said of fans at the São Paulo game. "And to experience it, and the reaction and spark that it creates is critical to our efforts. ... That's our job, is to try to bring more [fan] access on a global basis."

Will NFL expand to 16 international games, 18-game season?

Goodell said in November that the goal for the 2025 season is to hold eight games in international cities, including the league's first game in Spain. The league announced in January that the Miami Dolphins will play in Madrid in 2025. Further details including Miami's opponent and the date have yet to be determined.

But Goodell doesn't want to stop at eight. The ultimate goal is double the number to 16 international games per season.

"We do think that 16 is something that is realistic," Goodell said Monday, reiterating a goal he set in October.

Per Goodell, expanding to 16 international games would require the league to expand its regular season from 17 to 18 games, a goal that he and league owners have repeatedly pushed for. Per the Washington Post, owners are hoping to expand to 18 games in the next two to three years. Doing so under the current collective bargaining agreement that runs through 2020 would require agreement from the NFLPA.